Thomas Theater Group offering free admission to watch Lions vs. Packers game Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - All three Thomas Theater group locations will be hosting a free viewing of the Packers vs. Lions game on Thursday night.

The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday. Thomas Theater Group will have two screens at each location showing the game.

Admission is free and seating is on a first come first serve basis. Auditorium doors open at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Owner Tom Andes says that carry-ins are not allowed but the theater will have full concessions, including alcohol, available for purchase.

Andes told TV6 that there have been some inquiries about being able to tailgate in their parking lot before the game. Andes says that this is welcome, however, because of their Class C Liquor License, open alcohol containers are not allowed on the property.

