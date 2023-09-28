Organizers prepping for 7th annual Dryland Dash dog race

Organizers say the race is welcome to anyone regardless of the skill level.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizers are preparing for a unique sled dog race without snow.

The 7th annual UP200 Dryland Dash at the Negaunee Township Park is not a typical race.

“You’ll see people using the dogs to pull them on bicycles or scooters, or even just cannicross across which is when the dog runs in front of the driver, and so you have to try to keep up with the dog,” Dryland Dash Chairman Tim Trowbridge said.

This year the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association is trying to get new people into the sport. Outside of the $2,000 cash purse, it is giving three people a unique opportunity.

“We will pay the entry fee for people who have never raced before who are Yoopers and they can try out the cannicross, or the bike drawer, or the scooter, or whichever one of these one- or two-dog events would probably be the place to start,” Trowbridge said.

Musher Kate Dehlin has been involved with the Dryland Dash since its first year. She says dog racing is a sport everyone should try.

“People can see the woods through snowmobiles and quads and stuff. There’s something very different about being behind a dog team. It is dead silent. You come up on wildlife like crazy. It’s just all you hear is dog breath, dogs breathing and it’s a very different way to see nature,” Dehlin said.

The UP200 Dryland Dash will take place Oct. 14 and 15.

