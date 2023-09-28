Opening day of archery deer season could be slower due to warm weather

The season officially starts Oct. 1.
The season officially starts Oct. 1.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Archery deer season is just three days away.

The Michigan DNR says the weather will affect what people see when they go out.

DNR Wildlife Biologist Brian Roell says warmer temperatures might make the start of this season a little slower than usual, but deer activity is expected to return to normal as temperatures drop later in the season.

Roell says there’s also something else to pay attention to with the warmer weather.

“The big thing is going to be the weather,” Roell said. “It’s going to be hot, and it’s going to be hot the first couple days. So be prepared, if you do get an animal, to get that animal cooled down and get it processed in a timely fashion so your meat is as best quality that you can have so nothing goes to waste,” Roell said.

As a reminder, Roell says hunters need to register any deer they get on the Michigan DNR app.

