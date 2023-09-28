Northern Michigan University deep cleans the UP Children’s Museum

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday afternoon, Northern Michigan University (NMU) staff and students volunteered to deep clean the U.P. Children’s Museum in Marquette.

This service is part of President Brock Tessman’s Investiture Week. Organizer Joanna Emigh said Investiture Week celebrates a new era for NMU under new leadership.

“President Tessman is very involved in the community; he has two children, and he loves the children’s museum, as we all do,” Emigh said. “We would like to help, especially the K-12 students, and it’s just something to help and give back to our community.”

NMU’s Center for Student Enrichment Director Rachel Harris said NMU is all about leading by example when it comes to volunteering. She also said she decided to volunteer because she has a special connection to the U.P. Children’s Museum.

“My husband worked here in the past and my son kind of grew up here. This was a place that was near and dear to his heart, and he was involved in all the programming and 8-18 Media and all the things, so this place is super special to the community, and I know that the kids love it and get so much out of it. I love this place,” Harris said.

NMU Junior Joe Stahlbaum said he decided to come help out after seeing multiple posters around campus. He thought it would be a good use of a day off.

“Don’t have class so, I just figured I would come down and get a walk in outside. It’s just for the kids because we are handing them our world and I just want the best for them, and this was a great way to go about that,” Stahlbaum said.

NMU staff and students said even though it was a day of hard work, they did it with a smile on their faces.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.