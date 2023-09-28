MI-TRALE gives seniors a chance to see fall colors

GREENLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - 22 side-by-sides departed from Ontonagon County Fairgrounds Thursday morning.

Inside the ORVs were seniors from across the Upper Peninsula, seeking a unique way to witness the fall colors off the beaten path.

Put on by the Michigan Trails and Recreation Alliance of Land and the Environment this Fall Color Tour and ORV Ride was free for all.

One attendee, Maripat Ruttan, said it’s nice to know some organizations still think about senior citizens.

“It’s a wonderful thing,” Ruttan said. “You get to a certain age, you can’t drive anymore, and that organizations are out there like this, to take people places, I think it’s fabulous.”

This is the 14th Annual Fall Color Tour put on my MI-TRALE. The tour started at the fairgrounds and ended at Twin Lakes State Park in Toivola, Michigan, where a pasty lunch was waiting.

During the 22-mile ride, attendees got the opportunity to take photos and even got a lesson from the DNR on why the leaves change.

MI-TRALE Treasurer Dave Bishops said everyone should have an opportunity to experience fall.

“We feel it’s very important to get our senior citizens out,” Bishop said. “A lot of them aren’t able to get out and see the woods and see the fall colors. This gives them the opportunity to get out and do that and experience it.”

Since the Fall Color Tour is free, Bishop explained donations keep the tradition going.

“All of the ATVs are here as a donation from various rental companies or dealerships,” Bishop said. “The food is donated to us by Krupp’s Minimart.”

Bishop said around 50 individuals attended the color tour this year. He said he would like to see even more attend next year.

