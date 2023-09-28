L’Anse High School cancels remaining varsity football games

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - L’Anse Area Schools administration announced its decision Wednesday to cancel the high school’s remaining varsity football games, effective this week.

Lower-than-normal participation numbers and player injuries during the first four weeks of the season led to the cancellation.

“This is horrible news and certainly not something we were hoping for or expecting,” L’Anse Athletic Director Darrin Voskuhl said in an email. “It’s definitely the hardest decision I’ve had to make as an athletic director.”

The Purple Hornets had four games left on their schedule this season: vs. Ishpeming, vs. Iron Mountain, at Gwinn, and vs. Calumet.

The schools’ junior varsity team will play the rest of its games as planned. It is unclear whether L’Anse will field an 11-player team again next year.

