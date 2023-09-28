Ishpeming seeks public comment for competitive grant

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Ishpeming is asking for resident’s help getting a competitive grant.

The city has applied for a $20 million grant from the Michigan Drinking Water State Revolving Fund for 2024.

Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini says the application has scored very high and is in the public comment phase now through Sept. 30. With that money, city staff would be able to make major improvements to the drinking water infrastructure, including about 20,000 thousand feet of new water lines.

“We just want residents of anywhere in Marquette County to say there are some infrastructure packets down in Lansing right now and we want to see those funds come to Ishpeming, they’ve scored high enough to be able to compete for that funding and we feel as residents that that funding should be coming to Ishpeming,” said Cugini.

Cugini also said residents can email or comment on the city’s website or Facebook Page.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.