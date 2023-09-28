Houghton City Council approves Walmart settlement agreement

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, the Houghton City Council approved a service agreement with the Houghton Walmart store during its regular meeting. Houghton City Manager Eric Waara said the lawsuit with Walmart was something the city had been battling since 2018.

“We agreed to stipulate with them in the Tax Tribunal court down state and work through a settlement in what I guess you can call a recalibration in that development agreement which has now been converted into a service agreement which will replace that development agreement,” Waara said.

The tax tribunal case began after the Houghton Walmart filed an appeal with the city 5 years ago. This appeal is known as the ‘dark store loophole’ where Walmart tries to get its store valued at a lower price to pay less in property taxes. While settling the Tax tribunal case, Waara also said Walmart agreed to recognize all the services that property tax would normally pay for.

“Those services being environmental services because there is a lot of permitting that was involved in the construction of the store originally,” Waara said. “Plus bus services and there are all kinds of things there so Walmart is paying under the service agreement for the continents of those services.”

Although the city council unanimously approved the service agreement, Waara stated there is still one more step before it is finalized.

“I will scan that and I will send it to our attorneys and share it with the other attorneys and then with that with both signatures on it our attorneys will fill a stipulation in federal court essentially dropping our lawsuit,” Waara said.

Waara said he would be sending the agreement to the attorneys on Thursday morning.

