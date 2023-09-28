Feeding America scheduled to visit Luce County Thursday

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan has a distribution event scheduled in Luce County on Thursday afternoon.

The pantry is located at the GCCP Dunlap Center at 6545 M-123 in Newberry, and distribution begins at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time. If you are unable to physically unable to and have someone pick food up for you, they must provide the name, address, and household size of any other family they are picking up for.

Thursday’s pantry is a drive-thru event. It is asked that those who attend please stay in their car.

