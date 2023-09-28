Delta Force Leadership Program teaches skills to business leaders

The Delta Force Class of 2023 will graduate on October 12 during the annual Delta Chamber of Commerce dinner.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta Force Leadership Class of 2023 attended an economic development seminar on Thursday.

It was the latest session in the 10-month Delta Force Leadership Program. Previous seminars included law enforcement, healthcare and education.

“Our mission is really to take these young leaders in business, give them some education on different things and really spur their interest to get involved in boards and commissions and volunteer opportunities,” said Ed Legault, Delta County Economic Development Alliance executive director.

Legault said these introductions are important because collaboration between businesses and agencies is imperative to economic growth and development.

“Collaboration is the key,” Legault said. “You can’t do it alone. You can’t do it in a silo. You have to engage everyone and when everyone is in agreement that this is a good thing to make happen, you’re not infighting and everything is pushing towards the end goal.”

Heidi Rose Haeusler co-owns Mr. Bike and Ski in downtown Escanaba. She decided to join the program to learn and be introduced to ways she could use her business to give back to the community.

“I think the biggest takeaway is just learning and understanding how everything is connected,” Rose Haeusler said.

Haeusler said she’s excited to use what she’s learned in the program.

“I think it’s just been incredibly inspirational,” Haeusler explained. “Especially today, specifically, it’s economic day. And that just lights me up inside. So, to take the inspiration and the energy back to my business, but also back to my staff, back to the downtown, back to this larger community that we’re all really contributing to.”

This year’s 25-member class will graduate during the annual Delta Chamber of Commerce dinner on Oct. 12.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

