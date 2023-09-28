All-electric off-road trail system coming to Western UP

GREENLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - Those wanting to take to the backroads next year may have a sustainable option.

Hamilton’s North Coast Adventure Rentals says it’s working alongside the governor’s office and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to bring in, what they call, the first-ever all-electric off-road trail system.

Owner Steve Hamilton said the rental company will be receiving four all-electric Polaris Ranger Kinetics.

He said there are currently four electric vehicle chargers being placed in Ontonagon, White Pine, Bergland and Adventure Mine in Greenland. He also said the chargers will be free to use.

“Having these free chargers will be a huge benefit and a huge asset and draw,” Hamilton said. “And really open up our area to a whole new tourism market and, hopefully, open up our beloved off-road sport to a whole different market segment as well.”

Hamilton said the Ranger Kinetics will be available to rent in the Spring of 2024.

