$26.5M hotel development project at former Kmart building in Menominee receives brownfield funding
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A $23.5 million dollar hotel project is in development at the former Kmart building in Menominee.
The Veridea Group is planning to demolish the old building and construct a new four-story, 95-room hotel. The location was home to the last Kmart in the Upper Peninsula which closed in 2019.
The Michigan Strategic Fund on Tuesday approved $4.1 million in brownfield tax incentives for the development of the new hotel.
According to the project memo, future phases of development include a potential second hotel, residential development, and retail space.
The project also outlines plans to create a walking trail from the hotel to the waterfront and downtown Menominee.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.