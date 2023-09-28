17th annual Applefest returns to Pleasant View Orchard and Bakery

Niagara, Wis. (WLUC) - The Pleasant View Orchard and Bakery near Niagara will host its 17th annual Applefest on Saturday.

Attendees can hand-pick apples, take horse buggy rides around the orchard and listen to live music from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m. Homemade apple ciders, cookies, pies, jams and more will be available for purchase throughout the day.

Owners Hal and Carol Wentzel have spent the last week making roughly 80 gallons of cider and baking almost 100 different pies to prepare for the event.

Hal says his green thumb and passion for apples keep him driven.

“I love growing things,” said Hal. “And I get out here, trees need a lot of attention throughout the year, and I can get out here and get lost in time, you know, just working with the trees.”

Hal says he got the idea for the orchard through childhood and family memories.

“The town that I grew up in had an orchard outside of town,” Hal said. “I always enjoyed going there. When our kids were younger, we took one of our favorite trips. We would go to various orchards.”

Carol hopes to get local families involved.

“I hope people come out because it’s a fun family activity,” said Carol. “People have told us it’s like stepping back like 50 years. There’s just no pressure here.”

The Wentzel’s say they expect over 1000 attendees.

