Week 4 NFL Action on TV6 & FOX UP

By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Week 4 NFL Action on TV6 & FOX UP:

Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX UP: Vikings at Panthers

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX UP: Patriots at Cowboys

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET on TV6: Chiefs at Jets

The Lions at Packers game on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET is only available in our area through streaming on Amazon Prime, per NFL rules.

Click here for the complete NFL schedule.

