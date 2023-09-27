MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Week 4 NFL Action on TV6 & FOX UP:

Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX UP: Vikings at Panthers

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX UP: Patriots at Cowboys

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET on TV6: Chiefs at Jets

The Lions at Packers game on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET is only available in our area through streaming on Amazon Prime, per NFL rules.

Click here for the complete NFL schedule.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.