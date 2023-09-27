The UPside - Richard Borseth

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan is Someplace Special because of the hard work of individuals and organizations that make a difference in our community. Each Monday, TV6 shines the light on these people and organizations with our UPside report. This week’s UPsider is Richard Borseth.

Richard Borseth noticed some of the veteran’s headstones in the Lakeview Cemetery in Bergland had enough moss and algae growing on them that they had become unrecognizable. As a veteran himself, he decided he was going to do something about it and pressure wash them.

Richard originally planned to do it six years ago but was delayed due to health. This year he was finally able to tackle the job. He says it was just something he felt he had to do.

Richard spent five days power washing and cleaning just under 500 headstones, some of which are over 100 years old. He says they should look nice and clean for years to come.

Richard Boresth took it upon himself to go out and clean the headstones of veterans, many he never even knew personally, and that is why he is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

