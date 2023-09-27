UP Childcare Task Force discusses factors of early childcare shortage

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Child Care Task Force met to see what factors are contributing to early childcare shortages.

35 individuals from across the Upper Peninsula met at Marquette-Alger RESA on Wednesday to discuss factors in the shortage like parent choice and availability in early childcare. The event consisted of presentations and breakout groups.

Director of Early Childhood Education at MARESA Lyndsay Carey said career development is one major challenge of early childcare. She said a good start is reducing the stigma around careers in early childhood education.

“This is not babysitting,” Carey said. “We are shaping minds, we are doing the hardest work, and we really need to make sure that we have a workforce to support that so that we can support the bigger family workforce of people returning to their jobs after having children.”

This was the first in-person meeting for the task force in two years.

