Trump visiting Michigan to deliver speech to striking auto workers

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Former President Donald Trump will be traveling to Michigan Wednesday to deliver a speech to striking auto workers as the United Auto Workers (UAW) union continues its negotiations with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Trump is expected to deliver a prime-time address at Drake Enterprises in Clinton Township.

Unlike President Joe Biden, he will not have any official involvement with UAW leadership during his trip.

Because Trump will be in Michigan, he will not participate in the second GOP presidential debate on Wednesday night in Simi Valley, California. This is the second debate Trump has not participated in.

