Troopers seize nearly 300 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop in Colorado

Colorado State Patrol said the agency seized more than 290 pounds of cocaine Monday morning.
Colorado State Patrol said the agency seized more than 290 pounds of cocaine Monday morning.(CSP)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Two people are suspected of drug trafficking following a traffic stop along I-70 in Colorado.

Colorado State Patrol said the agency seized more than 290 pounds of cocaine Monday morning at about 3:30 a.m.

A trooper with the Colorado State Patrol’s drug smuggling and trafficking section stopped a Chrysler minivan for a traffic violation on I-70 on the West side of the state near Grand Junction.

“During the stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity and asked for consent to search the vehicle,” the Colorado State Patrol stated in a press release on Wednesday. “The driver declined and a search warrant was obtained. A vehicle search resulted in the trooper locating a significant amount of drugs hidden in suitcases. The drugs are suspected to be kilos of cocaine and had a total approximate weight of 290 pounds.”

Tyleke Stokley, of North Carolina, and Darvin Campbell, of Alabama, were arrested.

They are both suspected of intent to distribute more than 112 grams of cocaine and transporting more than seven grams of cocaine.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Fruita Police Department helped in the case.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Linda Nelson
No injuries reported in multiple-building fire at Gogebic County Fairgrounds
Lions vs. Packers (MGN Online)
How to watch the Lions vs. Packers game on Thursday night
The customer parking area at Halbinsel Volkswagon sat empty on the day the 50-year-old...
Halbinsel Volkswagen in Escanaba closing Tuesday
Fire at Marquette County Road Commission storage building
Marquette County Road Commission building holding salt supply damaged in fire
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen adds 10 more dates to One Night at a Time Tour

Latest News

Stray showers, overnight patchy fog and drizzle before sunny breaks Thursday -- and gradual...
Stubborn clouds, overnight fog and drizzle before sunnier, mild Thursday
A retail shop was damaged, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, Philadelphia. A flash mob-style...
Over 50 arrested after mobs ransacked Philadelphia stores. Dozens of liquor outlets are shut down
Stray showers, overnight patchy fog and drizzle before sunny breaks Thursday -- and gradual...
Stubborn clouds, overnight fog and drizzle before sunnier, mild Thursday
The destruction of the grandstand and horse barn.
Gogebic County Fairground fire still under investigation, fair officials look to future