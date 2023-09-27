Stubborn clouds, overnight fog and drizzle before sunnier, mild Thursday

A warm air ridge crests over the U.P. towards the weekend and through early next week, maintaining the strength of a stout surface high pressure centered over Quebec -- resulting in daytime highs reaching the 80s for especially inland areas across the region. However, the high pressure will be unable to completely hold off a series of systems traversing from the Canadian Prairies -- rain and thunderstorms can impact the western counties this weekend while much of the Eastern U.P. encounters lighter rain and overall dry conditions.

The summer-like stretch looks to continue early next week, before a a Northwestern Ontario system brushes sweeps cooler air (along with rain chances) over Upper Michigan towards Wednesday.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with stray light showers and patchy fog/drizzle; southeast winds 5-15 mph

>Lows: Upper 40s Inland / 50s Shore

Thursday: Patchy morning fog/drizzle, otherwise partly to mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 60s/70

Friday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers west; warmer

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers, isolated thunderstorms mainly west and central

>Highs: 70s

Sunday, October 1st: Partly cloudy with spotty afternoon showers; warmer

>Highs: 70s/80

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with south winds gusting over 20 mph; warm

>Highs: 80s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain and isolated thunderstorms; southwest winds gusting over 25 mph; milder

>Highs: 70s

