Spotty showers and mild before a big warm up

A slow-moving area of low pressure is moving into the Southern Great Lakes. It will keep some isolated showers around today for the southern U.P. Otherwise, conditions remain nice today through tomorrow with near seasonal temps. The pattern will be unseasonably warm through the end of the month as an upper-level ridge builds in over the Great Lakes this weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s inland, mid 60s along the shorelines

Thursday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s inland, mid 60s along shorelines

Friday: Mostly sunny with spotty showers in the west during the evening

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance for spotty showers in the west

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, low 80s inland

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and toasty

>Highs: Low to mid 80s

