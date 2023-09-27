Petition to recall Delta County Commissioner receives enough signatures to move forward

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The recall petition to remove Delta County Commissioner Dave Moyle has received enough signatures making it another step closer to being put in front of voters.

Moyle and Commissioners Bob Barron and Robert Petersen are facing recall attempts for their role in firing county administrator Emily DeSalvo.

Delta County Clerk Nancy Przewrocki says the petition for Moyle reached this milestone Monday.

“One of the commissioner’s petitions have been turned in for Commissioner Moyle were turned in on Sept. 25, and we will have 22 days to look over those petitions to make sure that the signatures are correct and are valid registered voters in that commissioner’s district,” Przewrocki said.

Przewrocki explains what happens next.

“Once the signatures have been validated and there are enough, there have to be at least 666 signatures. Once that’s been validated, we will call for an election. The next election date that is available for the recall is May. It’s already too late to be on the November ballot,” Przewrocki said.

The organization needs 1,001 signatures for Barron’s District Three and 775 signatures for District Five to recall Commissioner Petersen.

“District three is our largest district and we’re roughly around 85% completed. Five started a month later but again a lot of passion a lot of people who are fired up and they’re already over halfway completed,” Delta County Citizens for Ethical Leadership Co-founder Christiana Reynolds said.

For District Three, signatures must be submitted by Oct. 8 and for District Five, the deadline is Nov. 9. Moyle has until Oct. 25 to file a challenge to the signatures before the petition is approved to appear in the May election.

If the other signatures are submitted before the deadlines those could also appear on the May ballot. Moyle told TV6 in previous reporting he believes he and the other two commissioners were simply doing their jobs and should not be recalled.

