Petition to recall Delta County Commissioner receives enough signatures to move forward

If the other signatures are submitted before the deadlines those could also appear on the May...
If the other signatures are submitted before the deadlines those could also appear on the May ballot.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The recall petition to remove Delta County Commissioner Dave Moyle has received enough signatures making it another step closer to being put in front of voters.

Moyle and Commissioners Bob Barron and Robert Petersen are facing recall attempts for their role in firing county administrator Emily DeSalvo.

Delta County Clerk Nancy Przewrocki says the petition for Moyle reached this milestone Monday.

“One of the commissioner’s petitions have been turned in for Commissioner Moyle were turned in on Sept. 25, and we will have 22 days to look over those petitions to make sure that the signatures are correct and are valid registered voters in that commissioner’s district,” Przewrocki said.

Przewrocki explains what happens next.

“Once the signatures have been validated and there are enough, there have to be at least 666 signatures. Once that’s been validated, we will call for an election. The next election date that is available for the recall is May. It’s already too late to be on the November ballot,” Przewrocki said.

The organization needs 1,001 signatures for Barron’s District Three and 775 signatures for District Five to recall Commissioner Petersen.

“District three is our largest district and we’re roughly around 85% completed. Five started a month later but again a lot of passion a lot of people who are fired up and they’re already over halfway completed,” Delta County Citizens for Ethical Leadership Co-founder Christiana Reynolds said.

For District Three, signatures must be submitted by Oct. 8 and for District Five, the deadline is Nov. 9. Moyle has until Oct. 25 to file a challenge to the signatures before the petition is approved to appear in the May election.

If the other signatures are submitted before the deadlines those could also appear on the May ballot. Moyle told TV6 in previous reporting he believes he and the other two commissioners were simply doing their jobs and should not be recalled.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

iPhone alerts responders to ORV crash in Sagola Twp, victim in critical condition
Photo of Jonathan Lancaster from JusticeforJonny.com
UPDATE: All charges dropped against 6 former MDOC employees for death of Alger County inmate
Kyle Anthony Holmberg is charged with one felony count of false report or threat of terrorism.
Iron Mountain man charged with felony for threatening 2 Dickinson County schools
Courtesy: Linda Nelson
No injuries reported in multiple-building fire at Gogebic County Fairgrounds
Lions vs. Packers (MGN Online)
How to watch the Lions vs. Packers game on Thursday night

Latest News

Ahead of the event, Marquette Fringe is looking to add at least another 10 volunteers to help...
Marquette Fringe looking for volunteers for Fall Phantasm festival
The viewfinder allows those who are colorblind to see the fall colors.
Thomas Rock Scenic Overlook receives viewfinder
Project Keep Kids Warm provides students in need with coats, hats, snow pants and gloves.
Project Keep Kids Warm seeks donations
A large topic of discussion was keeping children safe online -- something John DeMay, father of...
Father of Jordan DeMay speaks at Cybersecurity Symposium
The six MDOC employees were charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Family of deceased inmate Jonathan Lancaster, attorney for former employee respond to dismissal of charges for 6 former MDOC employees