Overnight vehicle fire in Escanaba under investigation

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Department of Public Safety is investigating the cause of a vehicle fire that occurred late Tuesday evening.

According to the Department of Public Safety, officers were dispatched to the area of 800 South 12th Street just before midnight for a vehicle fire. When they arrived the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames that were also starting to catch a nearby tree on fire.

Officers were able to put out the flames quickly, and no further damage was done to the surrounding property.

