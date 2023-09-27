NMU professor presents on implicit bias

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Northern Michigan University assistant professor and members of his research team gave a presentation on how to better understand the psychological science of unconscious, or implicit bias.

The presentation addressed how the unconscious mind deals with race and gender bias and how that impacts our lives. Jon Barch, NMU assistant professor of psychological science, said being mindful of what you do is always a good thing.

“Understanding ourselves and the way our minds work allows us to be more mindful, and while we can’t control the unconscious processing system, we can start to feel its impact on us and as Ice Cube says, ‘check ourselves before we wreck ourselves’,” said Barch.

For those interested in participating in the study, email Professor Barch at jbarch@nmu.edu, but do it quickly as pretesting starts next week.

