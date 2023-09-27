The Marquette County CROP Hunger Walk is looking for more registrations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County CROP Hunger Walk will be setting out yet again to raise money to stop hunger Sunday.

Their goal is to get 100 walkers and to raise $8,000, 25% of which will go to St. Vincent De Paul and the NMU Food Pantry.

You can pre-register or donate to the cause on the Marquette County CROP Hunger Walk website.

Erica Thomas, Marquette County CROP hunger walk co-coordinator, said this is to remind people that access to food isn’t universal.

“Food is something that oftentimes a lot of us take advantage of having present and around and to meet our needs, but there are so many people in our communities and globally that don’t have enough to eat every single day, so just making folks more aware of it and just finding a way to help irradicate some of that hunger is what we’re trying to do,” said Thomas.

The walk will start at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Marquette Hope Connection Center. The day of registration begins at 1:30 p.m.

Walk organizers would like to thank the Marquette Food Co-op for sponsoring this event.

