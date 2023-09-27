Lake Superior Art Association seeking new generation of members

Upper Michigan Today Wednesday, September 27.
Lynn Buckland-Brown and Diane Kordich join Tia Trudgeon and Andrew LaCombe on Upper Michigan...
Lynn Buckland-Brown and Diane Kordich join Tia Trudgeon and Andrew LaCombe on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Art Association has a rich history in Marquette, and now, it’s seeking a new generation of members to carry the legacy forward.

Longtime member Diane Kordich and LSAA President Lynn Buckland-Brown stopped by Upper Michigan Today to share a bit about the history of the non-profit organization plus upcoming events and workshops.

But first, Andrew LaCombe joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host while Elizabeth Peterson continues her journey on board the Great Lakes freighter the Lee A. Tregurtha.

Andrew LaCombe joins Tia Trudgeon as Upper Michigan Today co-host while Elizabeth Peterson sets sail on a Great Lakes Freighter.

Now, back to the Lake Superior Art Association. There are currently about 115 members in the LSAA.

The non-profit is in its 72nd year, making it the longest-running arts organization in Marquette County.

Kordich attributes the LSAA’s longevity to the group’s community involvement, especially its educational programming.

Diane Kordich and Lynn Buckland-Brown talk about the Lake Superior Art Association on Upper Michigan Today.

The Lake Superior Art Association is responsible for large crowd-drawing events like Art on the Rocks and interactive opportunities like the Plein Aire Painting Festival.

The organization hosts public events on the third Tuesday of every month.

Coming up in October: Paint your Pet with artist John Hubbard.

This program will start at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at Marquette Arts and Culture Center in the basement of the Peter White Public Library.

Upcoming events from the Lake Superior Art Association.

The Lake Superior Art Association is seeking new members, event planners, and committee leaders.

You can learn more about the Lake Superior Art Association, keep up with its monthly workshops and meetings, and get involved at lakesuperiorartassociation.org.

The Lake Superior Art Association is seeking a new generation of members.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Linda Nelson
No injuries reported in multiple-building fire at Gogebic County Fairgrounds
Lions vs. Packers (MGN Online)
How to watch the Lions vs. Packers game on Thursday night
The customer parking area at Halbinsel Volkswagon sat empty on the day the 50-year-old...
Halbinsel Volkswagen in Escanaba closing Tuesday
Fire at Marquette County Road Commission storage building
Marquette County Road Commission building holding salt supply damaged in fire
Kyle Anthony Holmberg is charged with one felony count of false report or threat of terrorism.
Iron Mountain man charged with felony for threatening 2 Dickinson County schools

Latest News

TV6' Tia Trudgeon and Rise Up Yoga's Kellie Socia practicing mindful breathing techniques.
Breathe In, Zen Out: The art of mindful breathwork at Rise Up Yoga
The Lake Superior Art Association is seeking a new generation of members.
Upper Michigan Today - get involved and stay connected with the Lake Superior Art Association
Upcoming events from the Lake Superior Art Association.
Upper Michigan Today - Lake Superior Art Association programs and events
Diane Kordich and Lynn Buckland-Brown talk about the Lake Superior Art Association on Upper...
Upper Michigan Today - history of the Lake Superior Art Association