Gogebic County Fairground fire still under investigation, fair officials look to future

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Two structures in the Gogebic County Fairgrounds were completely destroyed in a fire.

We first told you about how crews responded to a fire at the fairgrounds Tuesday morning. The fire destroyed the grandstands and one of the horse barns.

Fair board member Linda Nelson says the destruction is difficult to look at.

“It’s hard. It’s, it’s heartbreaking. It’s absolutely heartbreaking to look at what’s behind me,” Nelson said.

Nelson says right now, clean-up is on hold until a cause is determined. “First, we have to wait for the Fire Marshal’s report. We can’t move forward until we have that. Once we get the Fire Marshal’s report, then we can start with the cleanup, and we can start plans for what we are going to do,” Nelson said.

Ironwood Public Safety was the first on the scene.

“Our first goal was to protect surrounding buildings,” Ironwood Public Safety Director Andrew DiGiorgio said. “We saw that the grandstands and another building were fully engulfed. So, we were more into a protection mode of the surrounding structures and officers were able to preserve those buildings.”

DiGiorgio says the cause has yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing, but there are a few theories.

“The grandstands were under demolition and so we think an error by the demolition crew had caused the fire, but that’s still under investigation,” DiGiorgio said.

Nelson says she doesn’t know how much the cost of rebuilding the horse barn and cleaning up the grandstand will be. But she is confident it won’t stop the fair from happening next year.

“As far as the cost of how much it’s going to cost to repair this, I wouldn’t have a clue as to what it’s going to be, not a clue, but we’re going to do it. There is no doubt in my mind that we are going to rebuild our fairgrounds,” Nelson said.

Nelson says despite this destruction, crews will pick up the pieces and move forward with the 2024 fair.

