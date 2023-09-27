German-themed ‘Oktoberfest’ returning to Blackrocks Brewery Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blackrocks Brewery is bringing back the German-themed Oktoberfest.

There will be a limited-edition Oktoberfest Marzen-style Lager and commemorative one-liter steins for sale.

The day will feature food trucks, German lagers on tap and live music by the World’s Most Dangerous Polka Band.

Andy Langlois, Blackrocks Brewery ‘brewsician’, said it is a good way to commemorate the end of summer.

“It’s just a fun day to get out and put on the lederhosen and the dirndls and grab a stein, maybe hoist the stein in a competition and have a stein holding competition or a hammerschlagen,” said Langlois. “Tend to have some good food trucks here that keep everyone fed and it’s a good time.”

Oktoberfest is Saturday from 12 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Blackrocks Brewery. Oktoberfest is a free event.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.