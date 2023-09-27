Foggy’s Steak House to host ‘Pints For Paws’ Alger County Animal Shelter fundraiser Saturday

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Animal Shelter is stepping up fundraising efforts for the construction of its new shelter.

On Saturday, September 30, Foggy’s Steakhouse will host Pints for Paws from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.. During the event, there will be free giveaways, raffles, a silent auction, live music, pizza and beer specials, and more.

Every donation that is made to the Alger County Animal Shelter before the end of the year will be matched 100 percent.

Fundraising event for the new Alger County Animal Shelter site (wluc)

