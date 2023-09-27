Foggy’s Steak House to host ‘Pints For Paws’ Alger County Animal Shelter fundraiser Saturday

By Nathan Larsh
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Animal Shelter is stepping up fundraising efforts for the construction of its new shelter.

On Saturday, September 30, Foggy’s Steakhouse will host Pints for Paws from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.. During the event, there will be free giveaways, raffles, a silent auction, live music, pizza and beer specials, and more.

Every donation that is made to the Alger County Animal Shelter before the end of the year will be matched 100 percent.

Fundraising event for the new Alger County Animal Shelter site
Fundraising event for the new Alger County Animal Shelter site(wluc)

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Linda Nelson
No injuries reported in multiple-building fire at Gogebic County Fairgrounds
Lions vs. Packers (MGN Online)
How to watch the Lions vs. Packers game on Thursday night
The customer parking area at Halbinsel Volkswagon sat empty on the day the 50-year-old...
Halbinsel Volkswagen in Escanaba closing Tuesday
Fire at Marquette County Road Commission storage building
Marquette County Road Commission building holding salt supply damaged in fire
Kyle Anthony Holmberg is charged with one felony count of false report or threat of terrorism.
Iron Mountain man charged with felony for threatening 2 Dickinson County schools

Latest News

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
2 Feeding America distribution events scheduled for Wednesday
Fire breaks out
Overnight vehicle fire in Escanaba under investigation
Tinder to launch $500 per month subscription tier; Trending Topics: TV6’s Elizabeth Peterson...
TV6 First Look at the Web 9/23/2023
The day includes vendors, raffles and a roughly one-and-a-half-mile strut, or walk, for the dogs.
Register your pup for Saturday’s ‘Strut Your Mutt’ UPAWS fundraiser