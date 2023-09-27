Dickinson County encourages voter registration

Tuesday the marks National Voter Registration Day, a national push to raise awareness of how to...
Tuesday the marks National Voter Registration Day, a national push to raise awareness of how to register to vote.
By Blake Rierson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day, a national push to raise awareness of how to register to vote.

With a local election November 7th, now is the time to confirm registration. Voter registration by mail ends October 23rd, but in-person registration is available at your local city or township clerk until the end of Election Day.

Dickinson County Clerk Carol Bronzyk says there isn’t enough turnout in Dickinson County.

“Just get out and vote,” said Bronzyk. “We need voters. A lot of them are 30% turnout and we would like to see more people come out and vote. We’ve made it so easy for anybody that needs to vote to come out and vote.”

Early voting is only available for state and federal elections.

