Delta Conservation District board questions former CEO

Conservation district board members asked for documentation to support former CEO Rory Mattson's request for vacation credit.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta Conservation District board questioned former CEO Rory Mattson during Wednesday’s board meeting.

Mattson said he worked through one of his scheduled vacations. Now, he wants credit for that time worked.

The board questioned if Mattson’s request was valid. Board Chair Joe Kaplan said the board would need proof that Mattson worked during the vacation.

However, Mattson said he did not have proof because the prior board told him he did not need to keep timecards for when he worked.

“The previous board has been really lax on reporting out what the CEO does,” Kaplan said. “And so, we’ve inherited that situation. We have a lot of questions, and the answers have been slow to come.”

The board tabled the discussion about Mattson’s vacation back-pay until the next meeting, pending documentation from Mattson.

