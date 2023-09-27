Commission says recent fire should not affect Marquette County winter road maintenance

The salt storage warehouses are in Republic.
By Caden Meines
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission said the fire that damaged two salt warehouses in Republic on Monday should not affect road maintenance this winter.

Director of Operations Ross Olsen said the warehouses were not at capacity during the fire. He also said one of the warehouses contained leftover salt from last year while the other was empty.

“There wasn’t any seasonal salt in the first building and there was approximately 400 tons of salt in the building next to it,” Olsen said. “The capacity of the two barns is about 3,000 tons. We didn’t get our seasonal delivery yet, so we’re grateful for that part of it.”

Olsen said the road salt costs about $75 per ton, leading to about $30,000 worth of salt lost. The next step is trying to find storage to replace the lost warehouses.

“We’re working on some plans,” Olsen said. “We’re scrambling to come up with a temporary building to store salt there, so we don’t have to carry it so far to de-ice the roads.”

Olsen said the temporary storage facility in Republic will have a smaller capacity, which means trucks will need to make more trips for salt loads.

“I think we’ll be in pretty good shape,” Olsen said. “It’ll be an inconvenience for the trucking company, and we won’t be able to have the luxury of having a bunch in stock if we have an extended snow event.”

Olsen said the cause of this fire is still under investigation.

We will continue to follow this story as it develops.

