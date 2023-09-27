Breitung Township Schools superintendent discusses student safety

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - 30-year-old Kyle Anthony Holmberg of Iron Mountain was charged with one felony count of false report or threat of terrorism Monday.

After getting a tip of a possible threat to either Kingsford’s Woodland Elementary or Iron Mountain’s North Elementary during their spirit week, police searched Holmberg’s home and arrested him Sunday night. Iron Mountain police have declined to release any further information, saying it would interfere with the court process.

Breitung Township Schools superintendent David Holmes said preventing violence in school is his top priority. Holmes said planning and practice are vital to maintaining student safety.

“We do extensive planning,” said Holmes. “We do all the drills, and each one of our buildings has a specific school crisis team and we have a district crisis team.”

Holmes says local law enforcement has always been cooperative with the district.

“School safety and the safety of our children is of utmost importance,” said Holmes. “As we work through the challenges like this, we are very appreciative of the responses we get from our local agencies, whether it’s Breitung Township, Kingsford, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department, or Michigan State Police.”

Breitung Township Schools Resource Officer Matt Brouillette said working at the school provides an emotional connection with students.

“I think we are a bit biased at Kingsford because we both have kids that go to the district here,” said Brouillette. “Being able to interact with our kids while on duty is big as well. I look at all these kids as my own too. Their safety is my number one concern.”

Digital locks, door stoppers, cameras and two school resource officers combine to keep Breitung Township Schools as safe as possible.

