Breathe In, Zen Out: The art of mindful breathwork at Rise Up Yoga

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon discovers the importance of rhythmic breathing for September’s edition of ‘Wellness Wednesday’.
TV6' Tia Trudgeon and Rise Up Yoga's Kellie Socia practicing mindful breathing techniques.
TV6' Tia Trudgeon and Rise Up Yoga's Kellie Socia practicing mindful breathing techniques.(Tia Trudgeon)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The rhythm of your breathing is just as important as your body movement when practicing yoga.

For this month’s edition of “Wellness Wednesday”, TV6′s Tia Trudgeon explores several breathing techniques at Rise Up Yoga to enhance your yoga experience.

It is a common misconception that syncing your breathing with your body’s movement is a difficult process. Kellie Socia of Rise Up Yoga says this is false, and that breathing greatly enhances the yoga experience.

Socia speaks more about the importance of mindful breathing with Tia Trudgeon using an accordion as a visual metaphor for your lungs.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon demonstrates the importance of breathwork in yoga... with an accordion!

Socia says yoga means to sync your breath with movement and that mindful breathwork can help achieve inner tranquility.

One method you can practice is “four-square breathing” which is used to calm the parasympathetic nervous system. The practice consists of breathing in four parts: first, inhale for a count of four, hold your breath for a count of four, then exhale and hold your lungs empty at the same pace.

Another rhythmic technique is “wave breathing”, which consists of breathing in sync with the sound of crashing waves.

“Ujjayi breathing”, also known as the “dragon breath method”, creates heat within your body to regulate nerve function and helps to achieve limberness when doing yoga. Begin by inhaling through your nose and constricting your throat, the restricted airflow will cause a rumbling-like sensation, and exhale again through your nose. This practice also stimulates the Vagus Nerve, a pathway of communication between your brain and your body, to create a relaxing sensation.

Socia demonstrates how each breathwork technique can be naturally applied to your everyday yoga sessions.

Kellie Socia of Rise Up Yoga demonstrates several methods of rhythmic breathing.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon and Rise Up Yoga's Kellie Socia apply mindful breathing to basic yoga movements.

Whether you’re an experienced Yogi or a newcomer to the lifestyle, Rise Up Yoga offers weekly classes to guide you in your journey. To find out how to get involved, click here.

Tune into the TV6 Morning News on the last Wednesday of each month for Tia Trudgeon’s Wellness Wednesday series at Rise Up Yoga.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Linda Nelson
No injuries reported in multiple-building fire at Gogebic County Fairgrounds
Lions vs. Packers (MGN Online)
How to watch the Lions vs. Packers game on Thursday night
The customer parking area at Halbinsel Volkswagon sat empty on the day the 50-year-old...
Halbinsel Volkswagen in Escanaba closing Tuesday
Fire at Marquette County Road Commission storage building
Marquette County Road Commission building holding salt supply damaged in fire
Kyle Anthony Holmberg is charged with one felony count of false report or threat of terrorism.
Iron Mountain man charged with felony for threatening 2 Dickinson County schools

Latest News

Lynn Buckland-Brown and Diane Kordich join Tia Trudgeon and Andrew LaCombe on Upper Michigan...
Lake Superior Art Association seeking new generation of members
Contrast Coffee new location on US-41
New Contrast Coffee location coming to Negaunee
Jason Mack, VP of Business Development with MTEC SmartZone, gives a preview of their Return...
Virtual career fair set to return for 7th year
Fundraising event for the new Alger County Animal Shelter site
Foggy’s Steak House to host ‘Pints For Paws’ Alger County Animal Shelter fundraiser Saturday