Breathe In, Zen Out: The art of mindful breathwork at Rise Up Yoga

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The rhythm of your breathing is just as important as your body movement when practicing yoga.

For this month’s edition of “Wellness Wednesday”, TV6′s Tia Trudgeon explores several breathing techniques at Rise Up Yoga to enhance your yoga experience.

It is a common misconception that syncing your breathing with your body’s movement is a difficult process. Kellie Socia of Rise Up Yoga says this is false, and that breathing greatly enhances the yoga experience.

Socia speaks more about the importance of mindful breathing with Tia Trudgeon using an accordion as a visual metaphor for your lungs.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon demonstrates the importance of breathwork in yoga... with an accordion!

Socia says yoga means to sync your breath with movement and that mindful breathwork can help achieve inner tranquility.

One method you can practice is “four-square breathing” which is used to calm the parasympathetic nervous system. The practice consists of breathing in four parts: first, inhale for a count of four, hold your breath for a count of four, then exhale and hold your lungs empty at the same pace.

Another rhythmic technique is “wave breathing”, which consists of breathing in sync with the sound of crashing waves.

“Ujjayi breathing”, also known as the “dragon breath method”, creates heat within your body to regulate nerve function and helps to achieve limberness when doing yoga. Begin by inhaling through your nose and constricting your throat, the restricted airflow will cause a rumbling-like sensation, and exhale again through your nose. This practice also stimulates the Vagus Nerve, a pathway of communication between your brain and your body, to create a relaxing sensation.

Socia demonstrates how each breathwork technique can be naturally applied to your everyday yoga sessions.

Kellie Socia of Rise Up Yoga demonstrates several methods of rhythmic breathing.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon and Rise Up Yoga's Kellie Socia apply mindful breathing to basic yoga movements.

