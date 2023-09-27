Alpha Tractor Parade returns looking to grow

ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) - Alpha Michigan’s Tractor Parade returns Oct. 1 for its fourth year.

Farmers from Michigan to Minnesota will drive tractors through Alpha to Stager Lake Park and serve food and drink.

The Classic Farm Machinery Clubs of Dickinson and Iron Counties organize the event to bring together local farmers and tractor enthusiasts.

Organizer Neil Adank says the parade is looking to grow this year.

“I’ve got a lot of input about people coming and being interested in this event,” said Adank. “So, the last couple years roughly around 32 tractors and now this year I’m pushing for 50.”

The event begins at 12 p.m. and is free to attend.

