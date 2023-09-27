2-year-old suffers head injury after falling 25 feet at state park

A 2-year-old boy was injured after falling at the Taughannock Falls State Park in New York. (Source: WBNG)
By WBNG staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) - A 2-year-old boy was injured after falling at a state park in New York over the weekend.

According to New York Parks and Recreations, the child fell about 25 feet off a trail near the lower falls at the Taughannock Falls State Park Sunday evening.

Officials said the 2-year-old was hiking with his parents at the time of the incident.

He was found and taken to Upstate Golisano’s Children’s Hospital to be treated for a head injury.

Authorities urged anyone visiting a state park to make sure they stay on designated trails while keeping away from cliffs.

Park officials said its crews are thankful for the first responder’s response in getting the child proper medical care. The boy is expected to survive.

Copyright 2023 WBNG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

