2 Feeding America distribution events scheduled for Wednesday

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)(PRNewswire)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Feeding America West Michigan has distribution events scheduled in Schoolcraft and Marquette Counties.

The first event is located at Central Park Ball Field in Manistque. Distribution is set to get underway at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The second pantry is located at Grace Lutheran Church in Gwinn. Distribution there begins at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.

For those who are unable to physically unable to attend, if you have someone pick food up for you they must provide the name, address, and household size of any other family they are picking up for.

Both of these are drive-thru events. It is requested that you stay in your car.

