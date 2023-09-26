UP legislators split along party lines over renewable energy bills

New proposals in Michigan look to phase out all fossil fuels in electricity production by 2040.
One piece Democrat Jenn Hill wants to push for is to subsidize homeowners who use new appliances and invest in clean energy, like solar panels.(AKNS)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - New proposals in Michigan look to phase out all fossil fuels in electricity production by 2040.

Michigan Democrats plan to add three more bills to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Healthy Climate Plan.

Rep. Dave Prestin, R-Cedar River, said setting deadlines for energy conversion is disingenuous.

“Artificial timelines denote that politicians know more than the engineers out there when it comes to the availability and readiness of our system,” said Prestin.

Prestin sits on the House Energy, Communications, and Technology Committee. He said the aggressive goals in this bill package would not be practical for U.P. residents right now.

“When the electricity goes down, which it does too often here in the U.P., they will be completely down,” Prestin said. “They will not have heat, they will not be able to cook, they will not be able to do anything. So, from my standpoint advocating for people in the U.P., this stuff is just nuts.”

Michigan Senate Democrats introduced the bills, but if they pass in the Senate they will move to the House for approval. Prestin argues science and technology need to develop naturally for change to be effective.

“We have to allow science to proceed in a judicious manner,” said Prestin. “We should always work towards a cleaner plan, always. I am by no means against working towards cleaner and reliable energy, but it needs to be done in a safe and reliable manner.”

Rep. Jenn Hill, D-Marquette, agrees Michigan should work towards clean energy but disagrees on the concerns Republicans have about establishing a timeline for innovation.

Hill also sits on the energy committee with Prestin and she said current technology makes Michigan vulnerable to power outages.

“The current system is not that great, we need to acknowledge how many outages happen,” said Hill.

One piece she wants to push for is to subsidize homeowners who use new appliances and invest in clean energy, like solar panels.

“The best investment is to make our houses as energy efficient as possible, so we don’t have to buy more power than we need,” Hill said.

Democrats control the Michigan Senate and House. Hill and Prestin said energy committee meetings are still being held to discuss the bills.

