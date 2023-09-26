Two Books Two Communities is back with two new books

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette reading program is starting up again.

Two Books Two Communities is a collaborative program between Northern Michigan University, Marquette County and Alger County readers.

For this section, they’ve chosen two books to read and discuss. The first is “Chevy in the Hole” by Kelsey Ronan and the second is “A Psalm for the Wild-Built” by Becky Chambers.

Anne Donohue, Two Books Two Communities Project secretary, said the books are about people who are looking to improve things in their lives.

“We chose ‘Chevy in the Hole’ because it has the Michigan connection, it’s set in Flint mostly, and a little bit in Detroit. The second book we chose is more of a young adult kind of book, we thought it might appeal to a different audience,” said Donohue.

Two Books Two Communities will be hosting events in Munising and Marquette involving the books. Kelsey Ronan, author of “Chevy in the Hole,” will be presenting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Munising School Public Library and at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Olson Library Atrium at NMU.

