Two Books Two Communities is back with two new books

The books they chose are about people who are looking to make a change in their lives.
The books they chose are about people who are looking to make a change in their lives.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette reading program is starting up again.

Two Books Two Communities is a collaborative program between Northern Michigan University, Marquette County and Alger County readers.

For this section, they’ve chosen two books to read and discuss. The first is “Chevy in the Hole” by Kelsey Ronan and the second is “A Psalm for the Wild-Built” by Becky Chambers.

Anne Donohue, Two Books Two Communities Project secretary, said the books are about people who are looking to improve things in their lives.

“We chose ‘Chevy in the Hole’ because it has the Michigan connection, it’s set in Flint mostly, and a little bit in Detroit. The second book we chose is more of a young adult kind of book, we thought it might appeal to a different audience,” said Donohue.

Two Books Two Communities will be hosting events in Munising and Marquette involving the books. Kelsey Ronan, author of “Chevy in the Hole,” will be presenting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Munising School Public Library and at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Olson Library Atrium at NMU.

For more information on the group and to view a full schedule of events, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

iPhone alerts responders to ORV crash in Sagola Twp, victim in critical condition
Photo of Jonathan Lancaster from JusticeforJonny.com
UPDATE: All charges dropped against 6 former MDOC employees for death of Alger County inmate
Kyle Anthony Holmberg is charged with one felony count of false report or threat of terrorism.
Iron Mountain man charged with felony for threatening 2 Dickinson County schools
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
WWII-era plane converted into Airbnb
Lions vs. Packers (MGN Online)
How to watch the Lions vs. Packers game on Thursday night

Latest News

Lume Cannabis
Lume Cannabis opens new store in Menominee, will host grand opening in October
One of the Isle Royale Seaplanes
Isle Royale Seaplanes offers unique way to experience Copper Country’s fall colors
The fish are all released in the state of Michigan in public access water.
Marquette State Fish Hatchery stocks more than 340k fish in 2023
Registration begins at 10 a.m.
Register your pup for Saturday’s ‘Strut Your Mutt’ UPAWS fundraiser