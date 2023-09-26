Travis Kelce jersey sales spike nearly 400% after Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is trending after Taylor Swift sat in his stadium suite during Sunday’s game.

Swift’s attendance brought an unexpected spike in Kelce’s jersey sales online.

On Sunday, Kelce was one of the top five selling NFL players after a nearly 400% spike in sales across Fanatics’ websites.

Kelce and Swift are rumored to be dating, although neither has confirmed nor denied the rumors.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

iPhone alerts responders to ORV crash in Sagola Twp, victim in critical condition
Photo of Jonathan Lancaster from JusticeforJonny.com
Update: All charges dropped against 6 former MDOC employees for death of Alger County inmate
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
WWII-era plane converted into Airbnb
Iron Mountain police car (WLUC Photo)
Iron Mountain man charged with felony for threatening 2 Dickinson County schools
COVID-19 spikes in Marquette wastewater, health department encouraging preventative strategies

Latest News

There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
Winning numbers drawn for $785 million Powerball jackpot
Davis has been a state trooper since 2015 and is stationed in Jonestown, Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania state trooper charged with using job to apprehend, forcibly commit ex-girlfriend
Marquette City logo with a blurred image of Washington Street from the Front Street intersection.
Marquette City Commission approves fiscal year 2024 budget
The Harvest of Harmony concert in Escanaba has been happening for decades.
Harvest of Harmony 2023 concert to take place October 7