Showers tapering off to a drier midweek -- before a weekend warm-up

Prominent high pressure over the Canadian Shield limits rain coverage in Upper Michigan early this week, with light to moderate showers mainly south before a drier turn for the rest of the work week. Then, a warm air ridge crests over the U.P. towards the weekend, resulting daytime highs reaching the lower 80s Saturday and Sunday.

The summer-like stretch looks to continue early next week, before a a Northwestern Ontario system brushes rain over Upper Michigan.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty light to moderate showers (moderate mainly south); southeast winds gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny with isolated showers before sunnier breaks late afternoon; breezy with southeast winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Patchy morning fog, otherwise mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower west; warmer

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few showers west; warm

>Highs: 70s/80

Sunday, October 1st: Partly cloudy with a few showers west; warm with south winds gusting over 20 mph; warm

>Highs: 80

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; breezy southwest winds gusting over 25 mph; warm

>Highs: 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with southwest winds gusting over 20 mph; warm

>highs: 80

