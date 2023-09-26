Register your pup for Saturday’s ‘Strut Your Mutt’ UPAWS fundraiser

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - It isn’t too late to register your pup for the 18th year of the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter’s (UPAWS) ‘Strut Your Mutt’ fundraiser.

Strut Your Mutt takes place on Saturday at Jackson Mine Park in Negaunee. Registration begins at 10 a.m.

The day includes vendors, raffles and a roughly one-and-a-half-mile strut, or walk, for the dogs. If you’d like to walk your dog with everyone else, register online before Thursday night, or in person at the event to participate.

Lynn Andronis, UPAWS board member and chair of the fundraising committee, said it’s $15 to register, $10 for the youth category and $40 for the family category.

Andronis said those who pre-register will be entered to lead the walk and wear a special bandana.

“People are encouraged, not just to register, but to go out and get pledges from their family and friends to show their support of UPAWS and this fundraiser in particular,” said Andronis. “The top fundraisers in all of the categories will receive prizes.”

