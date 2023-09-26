Multiple-building fire at Gogebic County Fairgrounds fully contained

Courtesy: Linda Nelson
Courtesy: Linda Nelson(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Multiple buildings at the Gogebic County Fairgrounds were destroyed in a fire Tuesday.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are unknown at this time. According to the City of Ironwood, the fire is contained and fully out.

Fair Board Member Linda Nelson posted on Facebook that no one was injured in the fire. She goes on to say that the Gogebic County Fair Board will make the 2024 fair happen despite this setback.

This is a developing story. TV6 and FOX UP will update this story with more information at it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

iPhone alerts responders to ORV crash in Sagola Twp, victim in critical condition
Photo of Jonathan Lancaster from JusticeforJonny.com
UPDATE: All charges dropped against 6 former MDOC employees for death of Alger County inmate
Kyle Anthony Holmberg is charged with one felony count of false report or threat of terrorism.
Iron Mountain man charged with felony for threatening 2 Dickinson County schools
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
WWII-era plane converted into Airbnb
COVID-19 spikes in Marquette wastewater, health department encouraging preventative strategies

Latest News

Fire at Marquette County Road Commission storage building
Marquette County Road Commission building holding salt supply damaged in fire
Lions vs. Packers (MGN Online)
How to watch the Lions vs. Packers game on Thursday night
The customer parking area at Halbinsel Volkswagon sat empty on the day the 50-year-old...
Halbinsel Volkswagen in Escanaba closing Tuesday
Melissa and Peter Copenhaver join Tia Trudgeon and Andrew LaCombe on Upper Michigan Today.
Suunta Integrative Health celebrating 4 years of providing mental health services