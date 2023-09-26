Morgan Wallen adds 10 more dates to One Night at a Time Tour

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.(Mark Humphrey | Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Country music superstar Morgan Wallen is adding more stops to his massively successful One Night at a Time Tour.

On Tuesday, Wallen announced he is adding 10 more dates to the tour next spring and summer.

Wallen is currently in the middle of the tour, which was already planned to run through June 2024. With the newly added dates, the tour will now end Aug. 8 in Las Vegas.

All 10 new dates will be held at football stadiums across the country.

Opening acts vary from city to city, including Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Bailey Zimmerman, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins, and Ella Langley.

Here is a list of the new dates:

April 4, 2024 – Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

April 20, 2024 – Vaught-Hemingway Stadium – Oxford, MS

May 2, 2024 – Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN

June 20, 2024 – U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN

June 27, 2024 – Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO

July 11, 2024 – Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL

July 18, 2024 – Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

July 25, 2024 – AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Aug. 1, 2024 – Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO

Aug. 8, 2024 – Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV

“Been one of the best years for me and my music so we’re gonna run it back... same tour name, staying on this album and many more cities to visit,” Wallen wrote in a Facebook post. “... Let’s keep this thing going.”

Fans must register in advance for tickets now through Oct. 1. Fans will then be notified if they were randomly selected for a chance to buy tickets or if they were waitlisted.

