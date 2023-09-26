Marquette Road Commission building holding salt supply damaged in fire

Fire at Marquette County Road Commission storage building
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Road Commission storage buildings in Republic were damaged in a fire Monday.

According to the Marquette County Road Commission, one of the buildings contained the leftover salt supply from last year. The other building was empty.

Ross Olson, Marquette County Road Commission Foreman, says that 400 tons of the salt supply was destroyed.

Investigators are at the scene Tuesday to determine the cause of the fire.

TV6 and Fox UP will be speaking with the Marquette County Road Commission on Wednesday and will update this story with more information.

