Marquette Road Commission building holding salt supply damaged in fire

REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Road Commission storage buildings in Republic were damaged in a fire Monday.

According to the Marquette County Road Commission, one of the buildings contained the leftover salt supply from last year. The other building was empty.

Ross Olson, Marquette County Road Commission Foreman, says that 400 tons of the salt supply was destroyed.

Investigators are at the scene Tuesday to determine the cause of the fire.

TV6 and Fox UP will be speaking with the Marquette County Road Commission on Wednesday and will update this story with more information.

