Marquette City Commission approves fiscal year 2024 budget

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission unanimously approved its fiscal year 2024 budget at Monday’s meeting.

Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs said Marquette will be at a $631,190 loss in 2024.

As a result, Kovacs said utility bills will go up by about $7.34 per month for the average user next year.

Until the city balances its budget, Kovacs said Marquette will have to use its general fund balance to pay for unexpected costs. The city’s 2024 budget lists its general fund balance as $8,242,686, with $6,888,869 not assigned to a specific use.

Kovacs added that while the city is operating at a loss now, Marquette’s budget plans to be back on track soon.

“If everything holds steady and is consistent, and we all know it doesn’t, we’re looking at a 5-7 year time frame to have things kind of stabilize,” Kovacs said.

She continued, “We do have things we are exploring, we are always looking at the services we do provide and looking at keeping costs down.”

Kovacs also explained that in 2024, the city plans to do heavy maintenance on some roads that are in rough shape.

Kovacs noted that this will hold the roads over until Marquette can afford to fully restore them once it effectively balances its budget.

