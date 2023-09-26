Lume Cannabis opens new store in Menominee, will host grand opening in October

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lume Cannabis Co. expanded its footprint in the Upper Peninsula for adult-use cannabis customers, opening its newest location in Menominee Tuesday.

Located at 2812 10th Street, Lume said the store will offer high-quality cannabis products through curbside purchases only. Customers can order ahead or curbside and have their purchase brought out to them. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. CST Monday-Friday.

The Menominee location is Lume’s sixth new store this year, following recent openings in Traverse City, Birch Run, Holly, Southfield and Berkley. It is the seventh location in the Upper Peninsula.

“This has been a big year for us, and we are excited to expand our presence in the Upper Peninsula,” said Doug Hellar, president and COO of Lume. “We look forward to providing safe, high-quality cannabis products to our customers in the Menominee area.”

Lume will host a grand opening celebration starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 that will feature a variety of promotions and discounts, including: a free 1/8th for the first 50 customers and a free pre-roll for the second 50 customers.

In addition, the first 100 customers will get a gift card to local favorite, The Bagel Shoppe and Café, through the Lume Receipts = Free Eats offering.

According to the Lume team, All Lume flower is grown and cultivated in a state-of-the-art facility in Evart, Michigan by a team of highly trained and experienced growers, which ensures all Lume products have consistent aromas, appearances, and effects. Lume products are produced without harmful chemicals and go through the most rigorous testing in the industry to ensure they meet the highest standards for quality and safety.

