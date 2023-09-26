Isle Royale Seaplanes offers unique way to experience Copper Country’s fall colors

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The fall colors are off to a strong start with lots of dark orange and red throughout the Keweenaw, and one excursion company is offering a unique way to view them.

Isle Royale Seaplanes Chief Pilot Tomas Sowles explained how the company’s color tours started.

“We had been receiving a lot of feedback from people in the local area asking for color tours,” said Sowles. “It took a few years of really deciding that we wanted to do that because there is other logistics about staying here for a few more weeks but we did and we’re really enjoying that.”

Visit Keweenaw Public Relations and Event Coordinator Jesse Wiederhold said seaplanes are a great experience.

“I think that these seasonal attractions really are so important because it really just speaks to the fact that people are going to keep coming here year after year. You come up here and experience it once you want to experience that slice of heaven every year. Make it a tradition,” said Wiederhold.

Peak Fall colors typically appear from late September until early October, giving fall enthusiasts plenty of time to enjoy the surrounding areas.

Sowles said his recommended travel experience is to plan ahead, but still allow some time to explore the Copper Country.

“My personal preference is a little bit of both. Maybe book some of the things you know you really want to do and leave some open space to just wonder along the shoreline, [go] driving, run into something you just hadn’t expected and feel the enjoyment from that,” said Sowles.

Visit Keweenaw said some other great ways to explore the fall colors are by hiking Black Creek Nature Sanctuary, taking scenic drives up Brockway Mountain and joining the Keweenaw boat tours.

