How to watch the Lions vs. Packers game on Thursday night

Lions vs. Packers (MGN Online)
Lions vs. Packers (MGN Online)(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUC) - Thursday night’s Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game - with the NFC North lead at stake - can be streamed across the country on Amazon Prime Video.

If you live in the Green Bay market, it will also air on WGBA-TV. If you live in the Milwaukee market, it will be shown on WITI-TV. If you live in the Detroit market, it will be shown on WJBK-TV.

Under the NFL’s television rules, WLUC-TV can’t air the game on TV6 or FOX UP because the Marquette market is not a home market for either the Packers or Lions.

The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday. Click here to learn more about Amazon Prime Video.

This is the only time the Packers and Lions are scheduled to be on Thursday Night Football this season, but that could change under the NFL’s flex scheduling rules. Weeks 13-17 are subject to flex scheduling.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

iPhone alerts responders to ORV crash in Sagola Twp, victim in critical condition
Photo of Jonathan Lancaster from JusticeforJonny.com
UPDATE: All charges dropped against 6 former MDOC employees for death of Alger County inmate
Iron Mountain police car (WLUC Photo)
Iron Mountain man charged with felony for threatening 2 Dickinson County schools
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
WWII-era plane converted into Airbnb
COVID-19 spikes in Marquette wastewater, health department encouraging preventative strategies

Latest News

FILE - Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...
Mel Tucker’s attorney: Michigan State doesn’t have cause to fire suspended coach over phone sex
Packers vs lions (MGN Online)
Lions scramble to prepare to play Packers for division lead on short week
Huskies earn special teams GLIAC honors, Michigan Tech hockey lands former forward Austen...
Huskies earn special teams GLIAC honors, Michigan Tech hockey lands former forward Austen Swankler
Michigan Tech Huskies
Former Bowling Green State forward commits to Michigan Tech for 2023-2024 hockey season