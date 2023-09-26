Honor Credit Union shreds more than 94K pounds of paper across Michigan during ‘Shred Day’ event

In Marquette County alone, residents shredded almost 6,000 pounds of paper.
Honor Credit Union
Honor Credit Union(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County credit union shredded more than 94,000 pounds of paper earlier this month.

Honor Credit Union said this event allows people to shred sensitive or unwanted documents while allowing them to engage with the community.

Honor Credit Union has three locations in the U.P. and more in Lower Michigan. In Marquette County alone, residents shredded almost 6,000 pounds of paper on Sept. 16.

Organizers said this is the highest total shredded in Marquette County since the event started five years ago.

“We want to take a step towards sustainability and caring for our environment. In addition to some mobile services we offer, such as E-statements to reduce paper waste. We also offer this shred service as another way to reduce waste. Plus, it is a safe way to destroy those sensitive documents,” said Stacie Walimaki, Gwinn Honor Credit Union Member Center Director.

The event will return next year. It is free for anyone to participate in.

