Health department reports elevated COVID-19 levels in Marquette wastewater

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Elevated levels of the COVID-19 virus have been detected in wastewater samples in Marquette.

Ongoing research is being done at Northern Michigan University and tracks genetic markers associated with COVID. The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD)’s Director of Environmental Health says the department wants you to be aware of the increase and be prepared.

“These wastewater trends indicate that we are at the beginning of our expected fall peak in COVID-19, so we just wanted to get the word out to the community to be aware of that and maybe exercise some preventative measures if they suspect they have COVID-19 or to avoid exposure to COVID-19,” said Patrick Jacuzzo, MCHD director of environmental health.

Jacuzzo says with the detected increase, there are some simple things people can do to reduce the chance of getting or spreading COVID.

“Basic preventative measures would include hand hygiene, avoiding face-to-face socialization when you know that you’re ill, staying home if you test positive and, of course, vaccination. There is an updated COVID-19 vaccine,” Jacuzzo said.

Deputy Public Information Officer for the Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft Health Department (LMAS) Leann Espinoza says it’s also tracking cases and hasn’t seen a big increase yet.

“We did receive count numbers for our four counties for the week ending 9-12 and the only county that we had any cases in was Schoolcraft and they had one,” Espinoza said.

Espinoza also says LMAS is hosting a COVID-19 and flu shot clinic in Cedarville on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinic is for those 18 and up and is being held at the Clark Township Community Center. The updated COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the clinic.

